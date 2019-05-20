The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
William Godwin Ashburn, 64, lifelong resident of Chesapeake, VA, passed away May 15, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Horace G. Ashburn, Jr., and Paulett P. Ashburn. He was a Great Bridge High School graduate. He drove semi-trucks for a few years and then retired as a HVAC supervisor after many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. William was preceded in death by his first wife, Belinda Ashburn. Left to cherish his memory: his brother, Robert Ashburn; sister, Paulett A. Amburn (James Lee); and a niece, Leeann Caldwell and her children, Hailee M. Caldwell and Rachel M. Caldwell. The family will be having a private interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019
