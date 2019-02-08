Reverend Dr. William H. Chatman, lifetime resident of Chesapeake, VA. And recent pastor of The Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born 4 May 1948 to Walter and Mable Chatman and was educated in the Chesapeake public school system. He is a 1966 graduate of Crestwood high school. Dr. Chatman attended and graduated from Norfolk State University with a BA in Social Studies after which he attended Old University taking various counseling courses. He received his Master of Divinity from Richmond Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. In 2000 the Doctorate of Divinity was confirmed to him by the United Christian College of Goldsboro, North Carolina. Dr. Chatman was a life member of New Mount Olive Baptist Church and was a devoted and faithful member in several capacities. His last position was Pastorâ€™s assistant, he served faithfully until he was called to be the Pastor of Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church.Dr. Chatman was active in the Old Dominion General Missionary Baptist Association, The Sharon Missionary Baptist Association and The Tidewater Metro Baptist Ministersâ€™ Conference of Virginia. The Home going service will be held at The New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1765 S. Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320, at 12 noon, Saturday 9 February 2019. Professional Services entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Services, Inc. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary