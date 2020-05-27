Or Copy this URL to Share

William H. Edwards, Sr. born on July 27,1923, passed away May 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held, 11am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing will be Thursday May 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.



