William H. Edwards Sr.
27,1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Edwards, Sr. born on July 27,1923, passed away May 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held, 11am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing will be Thursday May 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 26, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Ed's passing.
No words will ever do justice to the
impact he has left on my life ( it is a
honor, to call him my friend).
I will remember the good times and talks we shared.
May God continue bless the family especially during this difficult time.
Peace be with you Sherman Mason
Sherman Mason
Friend
May 26, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Ed's passing,(I affectionately called him Ed).
No words will ever do justice to the
impact he has left on my life ( it is a
honor to call him my friend).
I will remember the good times and talks we shared.
May God continue bless the family especially during this difficult time.
Peace be with you Sherman Mason
Sherman Madon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved