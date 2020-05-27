I was saddened to learn of Ed's passing.
No words will ever do justice to the
impact he has left on my life ( it is a
honor, to call him my friend).
I will remember the good times and talks we shared.
May God continue bless the family especially during this difficult time.
Peace be with you Sherman Mason
William H. Edwards, Sr. born on July 27,1923, passed away May 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held, 11am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing will be Thursday May 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.