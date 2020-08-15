William H. Harris, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Harmony at Oakbrooke in Chesapeake, VA. He leaves his beloved wife of 59 years, Marianna; his daughter Cynthia; his sons Mark (Deborah) and Steven (Leslie); his grandchildren Emma (Ben) Rogers, Olivia, and Jackson; nephews Gregory (Theresa) and Brian (Debra), and niece Carolyn (Leigh) Walrath, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his twin brother Robert (Dorothy). Born and raised in New York City, the son of immigrant parents, Harry and Anna Harris. In his early years, Bill excelled in mathematics and sciences graduating from Stuyvesant High School. The war years cemented his passion for aviation that let him to New York University where he received his bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He started his professional career at Republic Aviation; later known as Fairchild Republic in Farmingdale, NY. He was proud of his work developing aircraft like the F-84, F-105, and later in his career, being the Program Director of the Space Shuttle stabilizer. Bill's work led to assignments in Texas, Ohio, Germany, and California. While on assignment in Dayton, OH he met his wife, Marianna. They were married in 1960 in Dayton. While raising their family in Huntington, NY, Bill continued his education earning a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Polytechnic University. Bill retired from Farchild Republic in 1987 but continued working as a consultant for Grumman Aerospace. In 1996, Bill and Marianna retired and settled in Yorktown, VA. Bill had a passion for boating and enjoyed weekends on the water with family and friends. This passion led to his volunteering in the US coast Guard Auxiliary, where he served numerous positions including Commander of Flotilla 64 in Gloucester, VA. Bill also volunteered his time serving several terms as a member of the Board of Directors for the Kiln Creek Owners Association. Family and friends will fondly remember Bill for his wit and sense of humor which has been passed on to his children and grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.