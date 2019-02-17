Home

William H. Monell, 60, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019.Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Lois and Harry Monell. William graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreation and retired from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, as the MWR Director.William is survived by his wife, Barbara Monell, two step-children, Leah and William Taliaferro and his beloved grandchildren, Mason and Hunter Savage. A Memorial Service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
