|
|
William â€œBubbaâ€ H. Pate, III, 47, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 6, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was a heavy equipment mechanic.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Emily P. Pate; mother, Diane Byrum of Chesapeake; father, William â€œLuckyâ€ Pate, II, and wife, Kimberly Pate of Chesapeake; mother-in-law, Barbara McAlpin of Autryville, NC; brother, Nathan Pate and wife, Stephanie, of Amelia Co., VA; niece, Hollis Pate of Amelia Co., VA; three aunts, Carol Outland and husband, Clinton, Mary Belleville, and Rebecca Woods and husband, Chuck; and special friends, Mark, Mary, Lathan, and Johnny. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Billy and Doris Pate and Dad, Melvin Byrum.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Khedive Temple in Chesapeake. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019