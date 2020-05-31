William H. White II
William H. White II (Bill) died on May 19, 2020 at his home in Washington DC. An avid lover of learning, he graduated from Crestwood High School in 1964, Brown University in 1968, George Mason University in 2012, and he received several other degrees to fit the many roles he filled throughout his rich life. Bill effortlessly navigated being a Property Manager, Stock Market investor/consultant, CIO, Advanced Systems Engineer, Instructor, Researcher, Executive Producer, Thespian Director, Army Veteran, and Confidante. His most cherished roles were being a grandfather, father, brother, and loyal friend.

He is survived by his children, William H. White III, Lindsey White Payne (Bryan), and Nigel White; sister, Irma White; brother, Ellis White (Sharonee) and five grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, William Henry Sr. and Pollye Brabble White of Chesapeake, VA.

A joyous Celebration of Life is being planned for mid-August or early-September, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notices will be sent.

Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc. of Washington, DC. Online condolences may be left at www.mcguire-services.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
May 28, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
R.R
