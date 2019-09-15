|
|
William H. "Bill" Wills, passed away on August 23, 2019. Bill was born on October 2, 1919, and was raised in the Bronx, N.Y. Bill was the son of the late Roland and Sarah Wills. He Graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in January 1939. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on October 17, 1940 and became a combat engineer with the 1st Infantry Division. He landed on 3 separate beaches during the war: Africa, Sicily and D-Day on Omaha Beach. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Africa and after Normandy fought thru France, Belgium, Germany and into Czechoslovakia. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant on June 20, 1945.
He married his wartime pen-pal, Helen Mishkel on January 12, 1946. They lived and loved together for 69 years until she passed away in 2014.
He joined the NYPD on September 21, 1946. He served the people of NYC as a patrol officer, mounted cop, sergeant and member of the emergency service squad until he retired on July 10, 1972. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and especially, trout fisherman. He was a long standing member of the Iroquois Hunting and Fishing Club in upstate New York, a past president of that club and was the oldest "Emeritus Member".
Helen and Bill moved to Virginia Beach in 1980 where he became a founding member of the local chapter of Trout Unlimited. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Calming Waters, Wounded Warriors, The Boy Scouts of America and the Special Olympics. He was an active Plank Member of Church of the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Bill is survived by his nephew, Bob Taylor and his wife Betty Ann, his grandnephew, Robert V. Taylor, and other extended family members including Judy Otterson, Genie and Jill Mishkel, Jim, Tom and Elizabeth Barry.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Holy Family. A musical prelude tribute will begin at 10:15 AM prior to the service. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief services at CRS.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019