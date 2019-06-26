Virginia Beach---Vietnam War Veteran - Retired Senior Master Sergeant William Harold Jones, 81, passed peacefully in his Virginia Beach home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Irmgard Jones. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Boseley and Judy Turnbaugh. Preceded in death by his son Klaus Jones, parents - Gillum and Sarah Jones, siblings - Stella McLaughlin, Lena Jones, Ona Reimisch, Geneva Hammons, Kay Cottrell and CB Jones.



Harold grew up in Harriman, Tennessee and retired from the U.S. Air Force after giving 22 years of his service then continued to work for 20 additional years for McDonnell/Boeing as a Field Service Engineer resulting in working in multiple countries.



He was active in his Atlantic Shores Retirement Community and had interests in politics, traveling and playing with his honorary grandchildren - Aryan, Rheanna & Avish Vaidya.



Interment will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 27th 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milnerâ€™s Road Suffolk, VA 23434. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29th at 11am located at St. Johns Baptist Church 2300 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, 23456.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of William Harold Jones to located at 4896 Kempsville Greens Pwky, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary