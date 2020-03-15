|
William H. Perkins, 73, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was born on July 22, 1946, in Troy, NY, the son of the late Harold Perkins and Marjorie Stiles Perkins. Bill grew up in Clifton Park, NY. He was a graduate of Shenendehowa Central School, class of 1964. Growing up he had special interests in cars and boats. Bill worked for many years with Robert VanPatten in the Clifton Park area. Bill ran VanPatten's entire field development; surveyed out in the field, laid out subdivisions, programmed all of the construction details including water, sewer, and housing. He led an adventurous life which led him to Santa Barbara, CA where he lived on a sailboat for over 20 years. He continued his building spirit and inspired others to design living spaces to maximize every inch. When he decided to return to the east coast, he chose to travel by boat of course. His route took him through the Panama Canal and finally northward to Virginia. While in Virginia he married and raised two daughters. Bill had a pioneering spirit. He was well known in Virginia for his creative attributes to home design and functional building concepts. He also built staging sets for his daughter in her pursuit of art and drama. He also discovered his spiritual roots which brought him full circle returning home to live with his family in Saratoga. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Lizzo of FL, Hannah (James) Sabo of Portmouth, VA; Theadora Perkins of WA; grandson, Jack Sabo of VA. He also leaves behind his siblings, Claudia Coffey, Bruce Perkins, Kathy (Tom) Fedorchak from upstate NY; significant other, Susan Lecuyer and several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. At Bill's request a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower, donations in honor of Bill can be made to Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Inc., Beacon, NY.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020