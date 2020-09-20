1/
William "Tommy" Harper Jr.
HARPER Jr., William "Tommy" 91, departed this life on August 31, 2020. He was married to Ethel Brown Harper (deceased), and survived by one son, William (Tom) Harper, III; four daughters, Rhonda, Ava, Frieda and Donita; two grandsons, Brent (Courtney) and Marcus, one granddaughter, Nicole and one great grandson, Brent Jr. He was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin Rhue Harper. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 1:00 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment of Ashes will held in Norfolk VA. Condolences may be offered at www.beallfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
