William Harris McCord, Sr., 91, passed away in his sleep on January 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mary McGill McCord, his brother David Brice McCord, Jr., sister Elizabeth McCord Mayes, and granddaughter, Leslie Elizabeth Midkiff. He is survived by daughters Myra Lovelace (Jim) and Ann Harper (Bruce), son William H. McCord, Jr., granddaughters Alexandra Midkiff and Jessica Lovelace, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was born in Huntersville, NC, to David Brice and Bessie Harris McCord. He graduated from NC State College in Raleigh, NC (now NC State University) with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he served in the US Army, assigned to the Post Engineers at Ft. Bliss, Texas; in later years would gladly regale listeners with tales of his Army adventures.
Bill and Mary were married in the Davidson College Presbyterian Church in September 1953. His job with Atlantic Refining Co. led to a transfer to Virginia in 1957, where he worked in Norfolk and Richmond as District Engineer. In 1962, Bill and Mary moved to Virginia Beach and established what would become McCord Construction Company, which either built or repaired almost every service station in the Tidewater Area. In 1970, they built their dream home on Brock Cove off the Lynnhaven River. Bill and Mary were true partners in their business as in their marriage, working side by-side for 34 years. After they retired in 1996, they traveled to 44 states, 6 Canadian provinces, and 30 National Parks, and often enjoyed spending long weekends on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Bill liked to laugh and tell stories: he never met a stranger and never forgot a name. He was a man of quiet faith and long-time member of All Saints' Church. He loved watching both the tides and the birds come and go from the vantage point of his "man cave" on the cove. The family thanks Seniorcorp, and especially his caregiver Elise Whitworth, who brightened his days and made it possible for him to remain in his beloved home.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, with the Very Rev. Dr. Stanley W. Sawyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Lane, Virginia Beach 23454. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020