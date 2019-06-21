CHESAPEAKE- W. Harvey Laney, Sr., 79, joined his beloved wife, Audrey, and son, Brett, in eternal rest on June 20, 2019. He was born in Rock Hill, SC, and raised in Portsmouth, VA. In addition to his wife and son, he was predeceased by his parents, Charles C. Laney, Sr., and Vivian Wilson Waters.



Harvey was a lifelong member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed socializing with his church family and participating in several leadership capacities during his decades-long service there. More than anything, he cherished the 50 years he was married to the love of his life, Audrey, as well as time with his family during annual vacations to the Outer Banks. Harvey was always ready for a road trip with friends and family, and also loved fishing and crabbing whenever the opportunity arose. His kind heart and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.



Left to honor him are his sons, William H. Laney, Jr., and Robert C.E. Laney (Alison); daughter, Shannon L. Leonard (Neal); eight grandchildren, Jessica White, Cory Laney, Ryan Laney, Megan Laney, Kevin Laney, Emma Laney, Tyler Leonard and Jordan Leonard; two great-grandchildren, Kayla White and Everleigh Laney; brothers Charles Laney (Audrey) and Alan Laney (Jan); sisters JaNett Mills (Rich) and JoNell Timberlake (Jimmy); several nephews, nieces, and cousins; and numerous friends.



The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Alberico and his team at Virginia Oncology Associates, Dr. Fred Crum, and the entire staff of Intrepid Hospice for their care and assistance during Dadâ€™s brief illness and passing.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 2 PM in Jackson Memorial Baptist Church by the Rev. Tommy Larson. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Saturday from 5-7 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary