The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Laney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harvey Laney Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Harvey Laney Sr. Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- W. Harvey Laney, Sr., 79, joined his beloved wife, Audrey, and son, Brett, in eternal rest on June 20, 2019. He was born in Rock Hill, SC, and raised in Portsmouth, VA. In addition to his wife and son, he was predeceased by his parents, Charles C. Laney, Sr., and Vivian Wilson Waters.

Harvey was a lifelong member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed socializing with his church family and participating in several leadership capacities during his decades-long service there. More than anything, he cherished the 50 years he was married to the love of his life, Audrey, as well as time with his family during annual vacations to the Outer Banks. Harvey was always ready for a road trip with friends and family, and also loved fishing and crabbing whenever the opportunity arose. His kind heart and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.

Left to honor him are his sons, William H. Laney, Jr., and Robert C.E. Laney (Alison); daughter, Shannon L. Leonard (Neal); eight grandchildren, Jessica White, Cory Laney, Ryan Laney, Megan Laney, Kevin Laney, Emma Laney, Tyler Leonard and Jordan Leonard; two great-grandchildren, Kayla White and Everleigh Laney; brothers Charles Laney (Audrey) and Alan Laney (Jan); sisters JaNett Mills (Rich) and JoNell Timberlake (Jimmy); several nephews, nieces, and cousins; and numerous friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Alberico and his team at Virginia Oncology Associates, Dr. Fred Crum, and the entire staff of Intrepid Hospice for their care and assistance during Dadâ€™s brief illness and passing.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 2 PM in Jackson Memorial Baptist Church by the Rev. Tommy Larson. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Saturday from 5-7 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now