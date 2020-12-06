William Henry "Bill" Jones passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Suffolk, VA. He was born August 27, 1946 in Richmond, VA to the late Henry "Red" and Barbara Jones. Bill graduated from Southampton High School in Courtland, VA. He attended Gardner Webb and served in the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Legnaioli; daughter, Sherry Agan; mother-in-law, Margery Williams; and cousin, Susan Tyler.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Diana Brand; stepson, Jude River Allan (Nathan Carrera); stepdaughter, Kathleen Warner (Christopher); sisters Ethel Cook and Barbara Joyner; grandsons Zachary Agan, Cameron Brand, Harrison Brand and John Warner; niece Karen Shaver (Daniel); cousins; and first wife Rebecca Jones.
Bill was a kind and jovial man, a friend to all. Before succumbing to COVID-19, Bill was in the early stages of a long battle with dementia. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The Audubon Society: https://action.audubon.org/donate/make-tribute-gift
or the Alzheimer's Association
: http://www.alz.org
Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, a service well be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral Service, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com