William H. Kriss, 66 of Chesapeake, VA passed away on April 5, 2019. William â€œBillyâ€ Kriss is the beloved brother to James Kriss and wife Toni Kriss. William was predeceased by his brother, Glenn Kriss and sister, Nicole Walsh. William is the son of the late Henry and Franziska Kriss, and beloved uncle to Jordan Kriss, Kendall Kriss Brendan Walsh and Chelsea Walsh Greschak (Matt),. William will be missed by his many relatives in Germany and his brother in law, Joe Walsh.William was a 1970 graduate of Great Bridge High School, earned a Bachelorâ€™s Degree from Old Dominion University and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a great fan of all sports and enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed soccer and coaching local community teams. William was soft spoken, had a pleasant demeanor and wonderful sense of humor. A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 pm, Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Great Bridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019