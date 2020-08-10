PORTSMOUTH- William Madrey, 93, died Aug. 7, 2020. The widower of Shirley Madrey, Bill retired from Newport News Shipbuilding, and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and a WWII Navy veteran. He is survived by a son, four daughters, and eight grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 AM in Pinecrest Baptist Church. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6:30-8:00 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com