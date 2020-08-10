1/
William Henry Madrey
PORTSMOUTH- William Madrey, 93, died Aug. 7, 2020. The widower of Shirley Madrey, Bill retired from Newport News Shipbuilding, and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and a WWII Navy veteran. He is survived by a son, four daughters, and eight grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 AM in Pinecrest Baptist Church. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6:30-8:00 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
