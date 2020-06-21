William Henry McMillian
William Henry McMillian, 75, passed away on June 18, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. McMillian was the son of the late William Horace and Irene Blanche McMillian. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps with two tours in Vietnam as a Helicopter Mechanic and Crew Chief, had the privilege of serving with Presidential Helicopter Squadron HMX-1, and finally retired as a MSgt. He later retired from ManTech as a Maintenance Analyst. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen A. McMillian.

Survivors include his 2 sons, William John McMillian of Virginia Beach, and Christopher Vincent McMillian (Karla) of Carrollton, one sister, Ruth Jennette of Virginia Beach, six grandchildren, William Joshua, Seth, Brycen, Austin, Kayla, and Carson, a niece, Teresa Saulnier (Thomas), great nephews Mark and Andrew, as well as many extended family members and good friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Star of the Sea Catholic Church/School Building Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
