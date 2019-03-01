|
|
Deacon William Henry Miller (Bill) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his two sons: William Miller, Jr. and Melvin Miller. He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Deaconess Brenda Miller. He leaves to cherish his memories three stepsons; Clinton McNair (Patricia), Martin McNair, and Anthony McNair; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives, family, and friends. A service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church South Hill. Family will receive friends, Friday from 6-7:30 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019