William "Larry" Holcomb, II, 46, of Norfolk, VA, left this life on October 30, 2020.
Larry was the son of William L. Holcomb and Nancy M. Holcomb. He is also survived by his brother, Ricky L. Holcomb, of Alaska and his sister, Michelle Timmons, of Georgia.
Larry loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, rock-climbing and his dogs. He leaves a great emptiness in the lives of those who knew him and cared for him.
Formal services will not be conducted. In lieu of flowers as condolence, the family requests that donations be made to The Barry Robinson Center, 443 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.