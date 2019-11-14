|
William Hoyt Jones, 76, passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019. He was surrounded by his good friends. William was a vivacious character-always upbeat. He loved to walk, lift weights, and was crazy for football and movies. William was a great-hearted person. He was an avid couponer and loved to give away his finds to friends and strangers alike. William's space in our hearts will never be filled. Donations may be made in his honor to pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Services entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service. Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019