William "Bill" Hurst Longworth, 96, passed away peacefully at home November 22, 2019. Bill was a Norfolk native. He was a graduate of Maury High School, Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy and Old Dominion University. Bill was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving his country with pride in the United States Merchant Marines and as a lieutenant in the United States Navy. For over three decades he worked for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company.
He was predeceased by his wife of 74 years Joy Bryan Longworth, father Ernest, mother Nettie, and brother Gene. He is survived by his four children Linda, Jackie, Nance and Bill, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church with a visitation starting an hour prior at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, or Bon Secours Hospice. For additional details and to offer online condolences go to www.hdoliver.com.
