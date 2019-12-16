|
William Jacob Hurtt, "Dee," as he was affectionately called by his family, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence in Charlottesville, Va.
Born on January 5, 1930 in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Kenneth Hurtt and Pearl Farrish Hurtt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Bartley Hurtt; and his brother, Kenneth Hurtt, Jr. at age 29.
He is survived by his sister, Marietta Anderson; his son, William "Bill" Hurtt, Jr.; his life partner, Francine Perrotta; his daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Sacre and her husband, Montie; his grandson, John W. Sacre and his wife, Michelle; and his two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Levi Sacre.
He attended Venable Elementary School, Lane High School, Jefferson School of Commerce and took classes in Business Law at UVA. Bill played football and baseball at Lane and played in the Baker League. He was drafted into the army during the Korean Conflict. After returning from Germany, he met Charlene and they married in October 1954. He was offered the opportunity of attending UVA and Duke, but chose to go to work at Virginia Telephone and Telegraph Company instead. He retired after 41 years and continued to tend the family farm up until a year ago. He joined the Falcon Club in the 1950's and was a lifetime member.
Bill was very well respected and loved by many people in the Charlottesville community. He enjoyed fishing, working in his garden, eating seafood, and trying new things. Most importantly he loved his family, friends, and land. Bill was a man of few words, a gentle soul, thoughtful, giving, caring and compassionate.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Mike Weiglein officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019