It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely death of our friend & brother on September 29, 2020. Bill proudly served our great Navy for 30 years retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement Bill served the Tidewater Intergroup for 16 years being the voice at the other end of the line for someone desperately seeking help at one of their lowest points in their lives. Bill was a true friend of Bill W. for over 36 years and during that time helped hundreds of people find sobriety and touched the lives of thousands of people affected by the disease of alcoholism. His death is a huge loss to our community and a soul that cannot be replaced. A celebration of Bill's life will be announced within our community at a later date.



