William J. Byerley Obituary
William â€œBillâ€ Joseph Byerley, 92, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD and resided at Emily Green Shores. William retired from the U.S. Navy and Norfolk Naval Air Station with a combined 55 years of government service. He is predeceased by his wife whom he adored for over 50 years, Joanne Byerley; a sister, Dorothy Byerley; his mother-in-law, Virginia Thomas. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Ruth Johnson; two nieces, Lynn Keeler and husband Ed and Janet Tunnell and husband Scott; two great nephews, Edward Creech and wife Colleen and Nick Averett and wife Shelly; and two great great nephews, Asa Clay Creech and Maverick Averett. A memorial service will be held 2 P.M. Sunday, May 5, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Mr. Edward Creech. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019
