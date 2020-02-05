The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
William J. Hames (88) passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL and married his beloved Rosemary, also from Chicago. Bill was a career US NAVY officer settling in Virginia Beach, VA. Bill was a cabinetmaker, a jack of all trades and fixer of everything (a skill set his children were very thankful that he possessed).

He is proudly survived by his beloved Boston Terrier, Baby; his five children, Bob Hames (Mary), Robin Colvin, Bill Hames, Tom Hames and Michelle Tennis (Rob); and his 11 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary Hames, and his daughter, Jolyn Hames.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, followed by burial within Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in Bill's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
