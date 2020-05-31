William J. Kohl III
1939 - 2020
William Joseph Kohl III died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Virginia Beach. A native of New Rochelle, NY, he was born December 5, 1939, the son of Eleanor Elizabeth Kohl and William Joseph Kohl II. Bill was a graduate of Duke University and Syracuse University. He also graduated from the Navy's Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, and retired from the military after serving one tour in Vietnam. A devoted husband, father, and friend, Bill spent his entire career as an executive with Carrier heating and air conditioning. He is survived by his two children, Kevin Kitchin Kohl, of Holly Springs, NC, and Christopher Scott Kohl, of Virginia Beach; his daughter-in-law, Taylor Katherine Goodnough, of Holly Springs, NC; a sister, Ruth Baal, of Miami, FL; and three grandchildren, William Carter Kohl, Charles Pearson Kohl, and Corinne Anna Kohl, all of Holly Springs, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy Kitchin Kohl, of Virginia Beach. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
