|
|
William J. O' Brien, 90, passed away on October 4, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1928 to the late Sudie and Homer O'Brien in North Carolina.
He was the owner of O'Brien Construction Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Evon O'Brien; sons Gary O'Brien (Mardy), Michael O'Brien (Claudia), Pat O'Brien (Patricia), and Kevin O'Brien (Karen); brothers Mike and Tom O'Brien; sisters Emma Pounds and Tootsie Gorski; grandchildren Wendy McMahon, Erin Ogletree, Kim Root, Carter O'Brien, Clayton O'Brien, Cody O'Brien and Kelly O'Brien, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11am at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Dr., Virginia Beach VA 23462. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019