1/1
William J. Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The man we know as Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend would have wanted us to remember him with a light in our hearts and a smile on our face. William Jeffery "Jeff" Perry, born to William Sr. & Nelda Perry in Virginia Beach, VA, February 16, 1950 was taken from us too soon on Saturday, November 14th.

His legacy lives on through those survived by him, wife Cookie, sons, Paul, Nathan and Patrick, daughters, Morgan, Sara and Alex, son-in-law Alfredo and daughter-in-law, Kia, and "Fred", grandchildren, Chanel, Jaelin, Julian, Caleb, Eli, Giselle, Jayla and Max, sister Brenda and brother Tim along with several nieces and nephews.

May the depth of his laugh, length of his class and height of his love live on in all of us for years and years to come.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved