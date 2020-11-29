The man we know as Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend would have wanted us to remember him with a light in our hearts and a smile on our face. William Jeffery "Jeff" Perry, born to William Sr. & Nelda Perry in Virginia Beach, VA, February 16, 1950 was taken from us too soon on Saturday, November 14th.



His legacy lives on through those survived by him, wife Cookie, sons, Paul, Nathan and Patrick, daughters, Morgan, Sara and Alex, son-in-law Alfredo and daughter-in-law, Kia, and "Fred", grandchildren, Chanel, Jaelin, Julian, Caleb, Eli, Giselle, Jayla and Max, sister Brenda and brother Tim along with several nieces and nephews.



May the depth of his laugh, length of his class and height of his love live on in all of us for years and years to come.



