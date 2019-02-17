Surry â€" William Jones â€œBillâ€ Simms, 89, passed away peacefully February 7, 2019 in his home. Born in Southampton County, he was a son of the late John Richard Simms, Sr. and Nannie Bell Stephenson Simms and was also predeceased by his first wife of 51 years Annie Laurie Drewry Simms; three brothers Charles Babb (Annie Norman), Harrell Babb, and John Richard Simms, Jr.; and three sisters Helen Chesson (Rupert), Bernice Gay (Daniel) and Josephine Gwaltney. William was a Navy Veteran and a Superintendent for Masonite Corporation with 34 years of service. He was a Master Angler that loved the outdoors and all of Godâ€™s creations. William loved his family and friends dearly and will be remembered by all for his signature humor.Survivors include his wife of 11 years Kathleene Jacocks Simms; three daughters Laura Simms Mawyer (Eric) of Glen Allen, Kathryn Simms Oliver (Bob) of Surry, and Sharon Simms McCalester (Steve) of Surry; three sisters Lina Sue Garner, Charlotte Simms, and Rose Nurney (Gus); a sister-in-law Margaret Ann Simms; a brother-in-law Russell Gwaltney; seven grandchildren Allison Mawyer Struder (Travis), Marc Mawyer, Erica Mawyer, Graham Oliver, Marshall Oliver, Matthew McCalester, and Evan McCalester; and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Barrettâ€™s Christian Church, Sedley, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Airfield 4-H Center, 15189 Airfield Rd., Wakefield, VA 23888. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary