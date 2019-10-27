The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Great Bridge Baptist Church
Chesapeake., VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Wood Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Wood Sr. Obituary
William "Bill" J. Wood, Sr., 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Born in Bedford, VA, he was the son of the late Joseph Benjamin Wood and Mattie Blanche Hodges Wood. He was also predeceased by a son, Michael Wood. Bill retired from Ford Motor Company, and was a longtime member of Great Bridge Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Alberta L. "Bert" Wood; children, Wanda S. Barden and Connie W. Wright (Kenny) and William J. "Joey" Wood, Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle Scott (Rich), Christina Brewer (Jim), Kenneth Wright, Jr., Michael Barden (Brandi), Jessica Wood; great-grandchildren, Hailey Goddard, Brandon Goddard, Mason Scott, Kalynne Scott, Blaine Scott, Jay Brewer, William Brewer, Lucas Barden, Carson Ellis, McKenzie Wood.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 Battlefield, Blvd. South, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now