William James "Bill" Pye Jr.

William James "Bill" Pye Jr. Obituary
William â€œBillâ€ James Pye, Jr., 87, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019.He was the son of the late Jack and Sally Pye. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean, of 54 years and sister, Mable Davis. Bill enlisted in the US Airforce at the young age of 19. It was while at boot camp he met his future wife, Jean. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean Crisis. He was honorably discharged and received numerous commendations. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Janice Wilson (Leslie) and Carol Reitan; grandchildren, Ray Wilson, Scott Curtis, and Christy Beaupre; five great-grandkids; sister, Lil Angle and her children Kathy Belangia (Herman), Charlene Bailey (John) and James Cutrell.A Celebration of Billâ€™s life will be held at 4:00 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019
