William Jennings Jarrett Jr.
William Jennings Jarrett, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at his Richmond home on November 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, William Jennings and Frances Edwards Jarrett; and his wife, Barbara Meador Jarrett.

Survivors include his stepson, Barry Dowell (Lori); stepdaughter, Margaret Steiner (John); grandchildren, Jessica Martin (Chris), Joshua Dowell, Matthew Dowell (Yasya), Benjamin Dowell (Faith), Will Steiner and Sam Steiner; great-grandchildren, Claire and Cadence Martin and Charlie Dowell; sister, Frances Anne Gill (Richard); nephews, Jamie Gill (Joan) and Jarratt Gill; sisters-in-law, Carole Wade and Shirley Wersinger (Richard); a cousin, Mary Jo Watkins (George); as well as special friend, Pete Thompson and a number of extended family members.

Bill was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was a member of the 1954 State Championship Football Team. He attended Emory University prior to graduating from the University of Richmond. He served in the Army before beginning his career as a CPA.

Bill was nationally recognized as an outstanding professional and was a well respected CPA in Richmond for over 50 years. He continued to work in his firm known as William J. Jarrett, Jr. CPA up until his passing.

Bill, affectionately nicknamed Bull by his family, split his time between his homes in Richmond, Virginia, and Tybee Island, Georgia. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was the rock and voice of reason for many. He was an avid sports fan and loved country music. His sparkling eyes and contagious laugh will be missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Food bank or charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
