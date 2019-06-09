William â€œBillâ€ John Green of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on June 3rd 2019 at Virginia Beach General Hospital from an accidental fall. He was 83. He was born May 1, 1936 in Seattle Washington to the late Earl and Mary Green. Bill is predeceased by his wife Judith Olivia Martinez and Camden Green. Bill served 35 years in the Navy and retired as a Master Chief. The military and life took Bill many places; Washington State, Hawaii, Spain, Connecticut, New Hampshire and eventual Virginia were he and Olivia decided to call home. Bill found employment at the Newport News Shipyard and spent many days there. Bill was a member of Church of Ascension and a longtime member of AA with over 40 years of sobriety. His contributions to AA were instrumental in assisting others on their journey to recovery. Bill was a loving Father, Passionate Grandfather and devoted Great Grandfather. He is survived by his children; William Green II and his wife Diane Green of Portsmouth, R.I and Deborah Buttrum of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Michelle Fleming of Virginia Beach, Morgan Green and Mitchell Green of Portsmouth, R.I., great-grandchildren, Josiah Fleming, Justin Fleming and Jasmyn Fleming of Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to A.A. at ctb.aaws.org. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at Church of Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary