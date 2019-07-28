The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden United Methodist Church
2709 Greendale Ave.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
William John Schafer, Sr. passed away on July 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother Jane Angel Rodrigues and her husband Leo and his grandmother Florence Angel.

Bill retired from Beneficial Finance Company and USA Discounters. He was a member of the Norfolk Yacht Club and a pool league at the Sandbar Restaurant. He is survived by his wife Mildred Schafer; daughter Susan â€Styronâ€ Daniels and son William John Schafer, Jr.; grandchildren Paul Stephenson, Brandon Stephenson, Emily Daniels and Nicholas Schafer. Stepchildren Candy Canino( Kealii), Michael Joreski (Amanda), David Allen, Jr., and 7 grandchildren. Bill will be missed by many dear friends and family.

Memorial services will be held at the Garden United Methodist Church, 2709 Greendale Ave., Norfolk on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
