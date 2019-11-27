The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Tarrant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John Tarrant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John Tarrant Obituary
85, passed away yesterday 11/26/19 at home with his loving family by his side. Formerly of El Dorado, KS, he moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 1985. He retired from the Navy after 20 years of service and went on to work for Chesapeake Bay Contractors until his retirement in 2001. He was married 46 Â½ years to his wife Miriam V. Tarrant (Mindy), has 6 daughters, Tina Baker (Brian), Tamie Whitfield (Mark), Billie A. Johnson, Lani K. Keasey (Joe), Teri L. Mallison (Marty), Bobbi J. Jackson (Steve) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mom, Pauline Roberts and brother, Rolla Tarrant. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their care and kindness. Memorial Service will be this Saturday 11/30 at 5pm Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel 1801 Baltic Ave, Va Beach
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -