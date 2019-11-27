|
85, passed away yesterday 11/26/19 at home with his loving family by his side. Formerly of El Dorado, KS, he moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 1985. He retired from the Navy after 20 years of service and went on to work for Chesapeake Bay Contractors until his retirement in 2001. He was married 46 Â½ years to his wife Miriam V. Tarrant (Mindy), has 6 daughters, Tina Baker (Brian), Tamie Whitfield (Mark), Billie A. Johnson, Lani K. Keasey (Joe), Teri L. Mallison (Marty), Bobbi J. Jackson (Steve) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mom, Pauline Roberts and brother, Rolla Tarrant. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their care and kindness. Memorial Service will be this Saturday 11/30 at 5pm Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel 1801 Baltic Ave, Va Beach
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019