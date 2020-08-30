1/1
William Joseph "Bill" Roach Jr.
William "Bill' Joseph Roach Jr, 81 passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 in Virginia Beach. He was surrounded by his loving family in his home on the Chesapeake Bay. He served in the Coast Guard and was an active member of the Virginia Beach Exchange Club. He was a successful owner/president of National Furniture Company during which time one of Bill's fondest moments was his friendship and professional association with Fred Trump Sr. Fred taught him the "art of selling" at which Bill excelled. Upon retirement in 1998 he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, yachting the East Coast waters in his favorite boat â€˜Chair Man', and traveling the world. Bill never knew a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory are his partner Arny Landers; sister Betty DiCiero; Cecelia Rice mother of their daughters, Kelly Guzman, Pamela Bouise and her husband Craig Bouise Jr; granddaughters Jalyn, Ashly, and Brittany and her partner Bryce; great-grandson Brantley.

Bill will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his deceased mother and in honor of his sister Betty. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
