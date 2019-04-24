William (Superman) Joyner, Sr transitioned peacefully on April 18, 2019 at Sentara Hospital surrounded by family and friends. William is a native of Norfolk, VA born to the late Bernice and Clarence Joyner. He served proudly in the US Army and retired from the Army Reserves as SFC, A U.S. Merchant Marine Veteran and retiree of ILA Local 1248. He leaves behind to cherish precious memories: his beloved wife of 50 years Margo H. Joyner, three sons: William Jr, Richard Sr. (Chiffion) and Rodriguez; three daughters Angelique (Michael), Karen (Cornelius) and Julia; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. He is survived by two sisters: Sylvia Cooper (James) and Sandra Foster. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 26th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church Street Norfolk 23504. A wake will be held Friday, April 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1502 Link Street, Norfolk, VA 23504. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy Street, Norfolk, VA 23513. Rev. R. Q. Moore, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the officiant. A graveside burial with full military honors will be held Tuesday, April 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary