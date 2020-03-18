|
William K. Stuart, 69, passed away March 14, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. Known by his family and friends as Bill, he was born in Norfolk, Va. and was the son of the late Everette and Ruth Stuart. A graduate of Cox High School, he retired from the International Longshoremen's Association as a Longshoreman in ILA local 970.
He is survived by his daughter, Kendall Stuart of Raleigh, North Carolina and his brother, Richard Stuart (Terry) of Virginia Beach. He will be remembered by many close cousins, extended family members and friends.
Services will be private and at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020