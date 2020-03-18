The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880

William K. Stuart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. Stuart Obituary
William K. Stuart, 69, passed away March 14, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. Known by his family and friends as Bill, he was born in Norfolk, Va. and was the son of the late Everette and Ruth Stuart. A graduate of Cox High School, he retired from the International Longshoremen's Association as a Longshoreman in ILA local 970.

He is survived by his daughter, Kendall Stuart of Raleigh, North Carolina and his brother, Richard Stuart (Terry) of Virginia Beach. He will be remembered by many close cousins, extended family members and friends.

Services will be private and at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -