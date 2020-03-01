|
|
William Kent Harman, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was married to Carolyn Foster Harman for 61 years, more or less.
Born May 21, 1938 in Lynch Station, VA, he was a son of the late Elbert Price and Nova Mae McClelland Harman. He was retired Senior Vice-President of Quality Foods, Inc. after nearly 30 years of service and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. He was a member of AA for over 25 years, Moose Lodge 715, loved golf, hunting and fishing and loved the Washington Redskins. As a hobby, he bought and sold antiques at the Circle- A Antique Mall, along with his wife Carolyn.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by two daughters, Kathy Harman and Glenda H. Gilbert and her significant other, Jim Crawley; one son, Erskine Thomas Carter and his wife, Kathy; one brother, Howard Harman of Florida; one sister, Ann Brookner and her husband, Phillip of Newport News, VA.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel with the Rev. Al Stewart officiating and Rev. Ralph Jackson, eulogist. A gathering will be held immediately after the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Miriam House, 409 Magnolia St., Lynchburg, VA 24503 or the -COPD Research, 55 West Wacker Dr.-Suite 1150, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA, 385-8900. On-line condolences can be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020