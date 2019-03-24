|
William â€œBillyâ€ Klotz, 89, passed away on March 21, 2019. Billy was born in Hazelton, PA to the late William D. & Helen Klotz. He is also predeceased by his wife, Emma J. Klotz and a daughter, Teresa D. Webb.Billy was a heavy machinery operator with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Left to cherish his memory is a son, William D. Klotz; a daughter, Karen D. Klotz; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Webb, Christopher Stevens, Steven Webb and Kelly Shrewsberry; 7 great- grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Arlene Curtis; 2 brother-in-laws, Thomas and Robert Cocke.A small private graveside will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019