Virginia Beach - William "Bill" Kyle Earnest, 70, of Virginia Beach, died peacefully surrounded by his family at Norfolk General Sentra Hospital on February 7, 2019. For 63 years he met the challenges of living with early-onset Type 1 Diabetes. He was born December 13, 1948 in Annapolis, MD to Albert Kyle and Mildred McConnell Earnest.He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janet Murray Earnest; sister, Kathryn Earnest of Lorton, VA; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Adam Butterfoss of El Granada, CA; daughter, Jessie Earnest of Sasebo, Japan; son, Matthew Kyle Earnest of Virginia Beach, VA; grandsons, William Connor and Lincoln Kyle Butterfoss. He was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Rebecca. At home Bill devoted his life to raising his children, serving as their wise and good humored mentor. They enjoyed time camping, going to the beach, festivals, and anything sci-fi. He read extensively about history and wooden boat building. Two grandsons brought him endless joy in his final years.Born into a Navy family led him to traveling and experiencing the world at a young age. But the shores and sand dunes of Virginia Beach remained his true home. In 1967, he was a member of the first graduating class of First Colonial High School. His formal education was completed at Old Dominion University with a degree in accounting.An accountant by profession, Bill worked for 30 years in the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. His work of helping the citizens of Norfolk gave him much pride and satisfaction. He was also an avid supporter of the arts and environmental causes. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please join us for a celebration of his life at Old Donation Episcopal Church on Friday, February 15 at 11am. A reception will be held following the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Davis Corner Volunteer Rescue Squad at [email protected] may be sent to the family through