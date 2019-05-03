William "Bill" Lowman Black, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born in Norfolk, VA on January 23, 1942. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Black. Surviving Bill are his sons, Garry Black with grandsons, Walker and Evan Black; Boyd Black and wife, Polly, with grandson, Nathan; granddaughter, Frances; and great grandson, Carson. Bill was a graduate of Maury High. He was the founder of W. L. Black & Associates specializing in environmental services in 1985. Bill was a member of the VA Beach Shag Club, an avid lover of music and the beach. Billâ€™s kindness and generosity will be missed by many. The memorial service will be held at Unity Renaissance Church, 1120 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA, 23320 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3 pm. The family would like to thank Sentara Leigh Hospital and staff for their care and kindness. Memorial contributions to the Union Mission may be made in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 3, 2019