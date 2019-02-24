William Louis Bruffy of Chesapeake, VA passed away in his home on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Terri Bruffy; son, Christopher Bruffy; daughter, Natalie Bruffy VanVranken; granddaughter, Kasey VanVranken; sister, Pamula Dunn; brother, Mark Bruffy; son-in-law, Brian VanVranken; and daughter-in-law, Anna Bruffy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronny Bruffy and parents, William M. and Eleanor (Ziegenhain) Bruffy.Billy graduated from Norview High School in 1969 and met his wife shortly after. They were married in May of 1971. Billy began the IBEW Local #80 electrical apprenticeship program, and embarked on a successful career as a master electrician. He was an electrical inspector for City of Norfolk and City of Portsmouth and was employed most recently with WSP. He also taught electrical code and wiring for several years at TCC and Everest College. In recent years, Billy loved travelling with his wife by train throughout the western part of Virginia and spending time with his granddaughter. The funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary