Captain William Lightfoot Harrison, Jr., of Norfolk, VA, has gone to be with his wife, Carolyn, in Heaven.



Buddy as he was known by his friends and family, was 76 years old when he joined God. Buddy leaves his two sons, Billy and Jason and four grandchildren. Buddy was retired from nearly 30 years of service with the Chesapeake Police Dept. and the Naval Reserve, Special Warfare Unit. He was a lifelong fisherman with a U.S.C.G. masters license and spent many years in the marine industry after retirement. Buddy belonged to several fraternal groups and was a graduate of the University of Louisvilleâ€™s Southern Police Institute, but considered his greatest joy his family. He was always proud to have served in the Navy and with professional men and women of the Chesapeake Police Department.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26th, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary