Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
William L. "Mike" Ingersoll Obituary
William â€œMikeâ€ L. Ingersoll, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born in Westlake, Ohio to the late Lester and Mae Ingersoll. A sister, Zoah M. Ingersoll, preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roma; his daughter, Zoah J. Ingersoll; his son, Michael Ingersoll and wife Celine; his daughter. Mary Bush; and five grandchildren: Brandon and Brian Turner, Eric, Chelsea, and Carrie Ingersoll.

He will be missed for his love for family, sense of humor, and passion for golf. He was a founding member of Greenbrier Country Club where he had many friends.

Mike Ingersoll retired after 29 years of service from the Immigration and Naturalization Service as a Special Agent in Norfolk, having previously served in the U.S. Border Patrol on the Texas, Arizona and upstate New York borders.

A celebration of Mikeâ€™s life will be held at 1 p.m. on August 10 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, Virginia. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family or view the ceremony live if unable to attend.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
