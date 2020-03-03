|
|
William L. Jones, Sr., 86, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 4, 1934. His family moved to now Chesapeake in 1941, where he lived the rest of his years.
In his early years, Mr. Jones worked the family farm until he joined the Army. He proudly served in the Korean War. After returning home he worked several jobs, mostly construction, before taking a job as a Civil Service Worker. There he spent many years working on jets, mostly the F-14 Fighter Jet. He was a man that always enjoyed working with his hands.
He was a founding member of Grassfield Baptist Church in 1958, where his membership always remained. Though he loved Football, Fishing and Nascar Racing, he loved sharing God's word even more.
He was a very unselfish man, always placing others before himself. He helped many people throughout the years, never taking credit, instead always giving God the glory for having the resources to meet a need.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Carole (Cross) Jones; his son, William L. Jones Jr.; his daughter, Susan Painter and her husband Bob; his granddaughter, Nicole and her husband Frankie; his granddaughter, Whitney Wallace and her husband, Brian; four great-grandchildren; his church family and many close friends
The funeral service will be conduced at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Sentara Leigh Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020