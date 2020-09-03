1/
William L. Sasser
1929 - 2020
William L. "POPS" Sasser passed away on August 27, 2020. He resided in Chesapeake, VA.

He was born on March 6, 1929 in Tarboro, NC to Aldrich and Annis Sasser. He attended Tarboro High School and was an outstanding athlete.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Hazel Marks Sasser, son Stewart Wayne Sasser, 6 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his son, William Lindsay Sasser, Jr, daughter, Deborah Sasser Hunter, his sister, Virginia Sasser Painter, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous niece's and nephew's.

Pops loved his family and was a devoted grandpa. His devotion and support he had for them was unmatched. He was their biggest fan. If they were not on the field or the court, well that just did not sit well with him and he never held back expressing his opinion.

He was the true patriarch of the Sasser family, and his sense of humor never failed to entertain. He was an avid golfer, (3 holes in 1)!

He spent a short time in the Navy, then moved up to VA where he worked for VEPCO for 35 years. After a short retirement he worked for Wal-Mart as a greeter, which was a most fitting job for him as he loved people. He finally retired at the ripe age of 90.What a wonderful legacy he has left! A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 2 pm at Oman Funeral Home located at 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
