William L. Stallings Jr.
1959 - 2020
William "Bill" L. Stallings, Jr., beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many died in his sleep at his home in South Mills on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born October 22, 1959 in Norfolk, VA and was raised in Virginia Beach, VA. Bill was a graduate of Kellam High School and an employee of the City of Virginia Beach for over thirty years. He moved to South Mills to enjoy his favorite activities such as hunting, fishing and walking in the woods. He is survived by his brother, Steven Keith Stallings and his wife Teresa of Newport News; a nephew, Kurt A. Stallings of Bristol, VA; and a niece, Stephanie Stallings Watts and her husband Joe of Virginia Beach. He was predeceased by his father, William "Bill" Stallings, Sr. and mother, Judith Riddick Stallings.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bill's life will be announced at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Stallings family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 2, 2020.
