William Lawrence Jones, 82, passed away on June 21, 2020, in Roanoke, VA. Lawrence was born in Clarksville, VA, and was a long-time resident of Virginia Beach. He was a partner of J. Lawson Jones Construction Company and worked as a contractor and project manager for English Construction Company for 54 years. He was predeceased by his daughter, Suzy Jones and son, Bruce Jones; sister, Hattie Smith and brothers, Gregory, Lawson and Alfred Jones. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Mae Davis Jones; grandson, Bruce Lawrence Jones (Rachel); granddaughters, Marjorie Jones and Kelly Thompson; daughter-in-law, Rita Jones Mitchell (Bobby); sister, Joyce "Cookie" Pharr; and many special nephews and nieces and a host of other extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA with burial to follow in Ephesus United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. The family is being cared for by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.
June 25, 2020
A wonderful man and a great loss to all that loved him, my sincere sympathy to his family.
Debra Haley
